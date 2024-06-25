Bank First Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of BFC opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Bank First has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

