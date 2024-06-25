Barclays Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $81.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $80.55 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

