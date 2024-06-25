Barclays Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $226.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $185.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

