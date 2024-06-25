Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $76,050,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

