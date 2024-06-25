BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.25

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €21.25 ($22.85) and last traded at €21.00 ($22.58), with a volume of 11021 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.40 ($23.01).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.41.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.