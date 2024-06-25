Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $12.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

