Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 156,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

