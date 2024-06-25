BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $367,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $275,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.