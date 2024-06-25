BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $367,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $275,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

