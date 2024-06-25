Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 5,904 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,506.50.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.0 %

Bioventus stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 522,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,284. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

