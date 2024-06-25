Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $61,743.94 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61,743.94 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,217.39 billion and approximately $29.07 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.00631190 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00046599 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00073993 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,716,756 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
