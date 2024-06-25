Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.35 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $896.83 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $45.48 or 0.00073298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,045.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.88 or 0.00629982 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,720,081 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

