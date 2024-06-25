Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 5,774,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,022,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

BITF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

