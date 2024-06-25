BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.7 %

BB opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

