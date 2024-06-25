BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 4.22% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $60,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. 11,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,923. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

