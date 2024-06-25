BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.43. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$29.14 and a twelve month high of C$37.17.
