BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $85.38 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $85.38 billion and $1.57 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $578.55 or 0.00933120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,480 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,531.79541436. The last known price of BNB is 574.64456172 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $2,032,284,600.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

