Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,014.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,577. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,605.00 and a 12 month high of $4,033.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,715.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,608.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.