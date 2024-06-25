Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,692. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

