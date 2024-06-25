Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.58. 209,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.26 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

