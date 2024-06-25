BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 446,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800,390 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.00.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

