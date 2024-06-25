Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$14.80

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

