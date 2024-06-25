Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Sells C$1,668,727.26 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE BAM traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,552. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$39.38 and a 12 month high of C$58.19. The stock has a market cap of C$20.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.93.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
