Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Sells C$1,668,727.26 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BAM traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,552. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$39.38 and a 12 month high of C$58.19. The stock has a market cap of C$20.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.93.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.