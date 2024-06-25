Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,109 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $118,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 194,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

