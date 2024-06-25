Brookstone Capital Management Buys 18,844 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,561,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,511,617. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

