Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,199 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

