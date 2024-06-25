Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,038 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,295. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

