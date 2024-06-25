Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3,439.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,266 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 8.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,438,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,958,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS UJAN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. 14,893 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

