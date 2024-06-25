Brookstone Capital Management Has $34.80 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2,001.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 5.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 34,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $736.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

