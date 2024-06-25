Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.42% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $63,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 722,249 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

