Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.81

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1480469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 746,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,242,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

