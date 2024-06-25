Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GVAL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 5,537 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

