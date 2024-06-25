Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

CABA opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

