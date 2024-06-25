Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 0.8 %

CMPS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,002 shares of company stock valued at $736,921. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $139,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.