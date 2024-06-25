Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

