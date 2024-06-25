Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,722 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,025. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
