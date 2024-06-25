Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. 17,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,255. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.