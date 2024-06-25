Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 7,462,777 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

