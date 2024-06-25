Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
