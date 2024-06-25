Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.42. 365,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,445. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

