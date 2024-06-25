Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,699 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 703,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,979. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

