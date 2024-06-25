Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.78. 86,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,679. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

