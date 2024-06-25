Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $17.02. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 21,907,296 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Argus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

