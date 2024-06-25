Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 3,211,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,377. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

