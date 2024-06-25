Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

