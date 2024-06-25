Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,297,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 208,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

