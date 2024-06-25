Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,729. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

