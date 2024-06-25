Central Valley Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,787 shares of company stock worth $154,295,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

