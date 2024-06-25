Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 937 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,742 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $228.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.