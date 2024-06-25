Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,438,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS UJAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.