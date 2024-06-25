Central Valley Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,226,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

